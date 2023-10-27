Olivia Dunne puts her own spin on TikTok's "tube girl" trend

Olivia Dunne dropped her own rendition of the TikTok-viral "tube girl" trend in her latest video, which promoted one of her new NIL sponsors.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - TikTok's million-dollar flipper, Olivia Dunne, has finally joined in on the viral "tube girl" trend.

Olivia Dunne did her own rendition of TikTok's viral "tube girl" trend in a recent video.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

Originally created by influencer Sabrina Bahsoon, Livvy has now unveiled her own viral rendition of the trend.

In the playful video from Wednesday, the NCAA star, who holds the title of the highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, used the opportunity to promote Accelerator Active Energy drink, one of her many NIL sponsors.

Wearing her sleek black high-neck LSU leotard and chic black sunglasses, she playfully used an Accelerator energy drink as if it were a microphone, lip-syncing along to a sped-up version of Tate McRae's Greedy.

Olivia captivated her audience using creative camera work, zooming in and out from various angles as is tradition for the trend, all the while whipping her ponytail with the flair of a pop star.

Olivia Dunne promotes her latest NIL sponsor in viral TikTok

Olivia Dunne (l) used a viral TikTok trend to promote her latest NIl sponsor, the Accelerator Active Energy drink.
Olivia Dunne (l) used a viral TikTok trend to promote her latest NIl sponsor, the Accelerator Active Energy drink.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

Livvy's latest Accelerator video saw nearly 700,000 views, with hundreds of fans raving over the fun clip.

"Girls of the year + song of the year = best video," one fan wrote.

"Sunglasses inside are a mood," another added.

"What's the best flavor Livvy," one fan asked, to which she replied, "Rocket pop and mango are my favs."

In her first competition of her final gymnastics season, Olivia will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 5, 2024.

