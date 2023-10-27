Olivia Dunne puts her own spin on TikTok's "tube girl" trend

Olivia Dunne did her own rendition of TikTok's viral "tube girl" trend in a recent video. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

Originally created by influencer Sabrina Bahsoon, Livvy has now unveiled her own viral rendition of the trend.



In the playful video from Wednesday, the NCAA star, who holds the title of the highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, used the opportunity to promote Accelerator Active Energy drink, one of her many NIL sponsors.

Wearing her sleek black high-neck LSU leotard and chic black sunglasses, she playfully used an Accelerator energy drink as if it were a microphone, lip-syncing along to a sped-up version of Tate McRae's Greedy.

Olivia captivated her audience using creative camera work, zooming in and out from various angles as is tradition for the trend, all the while whipping her ponytail with the flair of a pop star.