Olivia Dunne reveals what she's grateful for this Thanksgiving in adorable new post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - During this Thanksgiving season Olivia Dunne expressed her gratitude to her millions of Instagram followers, sharing the many things she has to be thankful for this year!

On Thursday Livvy Dunne sprinkled some gratitude magic on her Instagram Story, treating her followers to a peek at the things that make her thankful.

Dunne jazzed up the 'Gram with a college pic featuring her squad – family, LSU teammates, MLB heartthrob Paul Skenes, and her adorable pup Roux.

"Lots to be thankful for," she wrote on her story, turning the gratitude vibes up a notch.

But that's not all the Livvy excitement! On the TikTok front, she dropped a viral bomb announcing her touchdown in the homeland – Jersey style.

The video, captioned "back in jerzzz," sent shockwaves with over half a million views and tens of thousands of likes.

Livvy's back in New Jersey and the internet can't get enough!