Olivia Dunne reveals where she gets her looks from in viral video

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne caused a stir on TikTok as she spilled the secrets behind her stunning looks in her lastest viral video.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may have just revealed where she gets her famous "rizz" from!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne (l) caused a stir on TikTok as she spilled the secret behind her stunning looks in a viral video.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Curious about the source of Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated swimsuit star power? Well, Look no further than her momma!

On Sunday, Livvy caused a stir on TikTok when she spilled the secrets behind her stunning looks.

The post is set to viral audio that opens with, "Who'd you get your looks from?" and features a picture of herself at a restaurant.

Livvy then spilled the beans, saying, "I look just like my mommy," as her mother appeared in the next video frame.

Continuing the slideshow, the LSU gymnast shared more precious moments of herself and her look-alike mom, capturing embraces and striking poses for the camera.

Olivia's fans showered the video with compliments, earning the post over 400,000 views and creating a heartwarming online sensation.

Olivia Dunne wins over fans with TikTok dedicated to her mom

Olivia Dunne showed off her look-alike mom (r) in an adorable new TikTok post.
Olivia Dunne showed off her look-alike mom (r) in an adorable new TikTok post.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Livvy received an outpouring of admiration from fans, who didn't hesitate to express just how stunning both she and her mom are.

"ur mom is GORGEOUS," one fan wrote. "She’s the [goat]," Livvy replied.

"Stunning runs in the family," another added.

"You guys are twins," one fan said.


Olivia will embark on her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

