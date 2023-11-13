Olivia Dunne reveals where she gets her looks from in viral video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may have just revealed where she gets her famous "rizz" from!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne (l) caused a stir on TikTok as she spilled the secret behind her stunning looks in a viral video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Curious about the source of Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated swimsuit star power? Well, Look no further than her momma!

On Sunday, Livvy caused a stir on TikTok when she spilled the secrets behind her stunning looks.

The post is set to viral audio that opens with, "Who'd you get your looks from?" and features a picture of herself at a restaurant.

Livvy then spilled the beans, saying, "I look just like my mommy," as her mother appeared in the next video frame.

Continuing the slideshow, the LSU gymnast shared more precious moments of herself and her look-alike mom, capturing embraces and striking poses for the camera.

Olivia's fans showered the video with compliments, earning the post over 400,000 views and creating a heartwarming online sensation.