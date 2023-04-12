Olivia Dunne rocks new 'do ahead of NCAA gymnastics championships

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If there's one thing that's true about LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne , it's that her fans can never predict the influencer 's latest trend-setting move.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reveals her fresh hairstyle for the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne / TikTok / Livvy

One day before taking the competition floor at the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Dunne took to social media to once again keep her fans on the edge of their seat.

On her Instagram story, Dunne posted a selfie revealing a fresh hairstyle just in time for nationals.

The 20-year-old LSU Tiger touched up her dirty blonde locks, making them even lighter than before.

Dunne is one of the most sought out student-athletes in all college sports and is known for keeping her fans entertained with glamorous, funny, and sporty social media content.

With over 11 million followers across her social media platforms, Dunne makes over seven figures in NIL deals and sponsorships.

As part of her latest brand partnership with L'Oréal, Livvy gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life, sharing her favorite soft glam makeup tips!

Dunne is the highest-paid female college athlete and third-highest paid athlete behind Bronny James and Arch Manning.