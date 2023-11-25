Olivia Dunne shocks fans with New Jersey accent in hilarious viral video

Paramus, New Jersey - Olivia Dunne may be a student at LSU immersed in southern culture, but she's still a Jersey girl at heart!

Olivia Dunne is no stranger to expressing her affection for southern culture, as the LSU gymnast has consistently shared captivating content related to country music, fashion, and her love life in Baton Rogue.

Despite her deep love for the country lifestyle, a recent viral TikTok showcased a lingering part of her East Coast personality.

In the video, Livvy wrote, "People from NJ just existing" over a clip of herself looking relaxed, doing her own thing before cutting to another video of her playfully hiding behind a door to represent people from other states asking her to "Say coffee."

Olivia then humorously emphasized her self-proclaimed deep Jersey accent with the caption, "its cawfee."