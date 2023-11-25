Olivia Dunne shocks fans with New Jersey accent in hilarious viral video
Paramus, New Jersey - Olivia Dunne may be a student at LSU immersed in southern culture, but she's still a Jersey girl at heart!
Olivia Dunne is no stranger to expressing her affection for southern culture, as the LSU gymnast has consistently shared captivating content related to country music, fashion, and her love life in Baton Rogue.
Despite her deep love for the country lifestyle, a recent viral TikTok showcased a lingering part of her East Coast personality.
In the video, Livvy wrote, "People from NJ just existing" over a clip of herself looking relaxed, doing her own thing before cutting to another video of her playfully hiding behind a door to represent people from other states asking her to "Say coffee."
Olivia then humorously emphasized her self-proclaimed deep Jersey accent with the caption, "its cawfee."
Olivia Dunne gets fans buzzing over her New Jersey-inspired skit
Olivia Dunne's viral New Jersey accent TikTok is going viral, with East Coast fans lighting up the comments agreeing with her latest viral clip.
"Don't worry us New Yorkers get it too lol," one fan commented.
"i can vouch for this," a Jersey fan added.
"This is definitely a Tri-state area thing. Not just Jersey," another fan wrote.
Livvy is currently gearing up for her last year in NCAA gymnastics and is set to open the season in January.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy