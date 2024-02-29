Olivia Dunne suffers epic fail while pranking boyfriend Paul Skenes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne isn't particularly skilled at playing pranks on people.
The athlete recently tried her hand at TikTok pranking, targeting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.
Her plan? A fake call to tell him she was off on an influencer trip to an oil rig for underwater welding. But things didn't go as expected!
In the video shared Wednesday, Olivia, trying hard to keep a straight face, sets up the prank, expecting Paul to be confused. However, the baseball star's response was far from that. He actually turned out to be incredibly supportive and encouraging of her oil rig plans!
Sharing the prank on TikTok, Olivia captioned it with "Not the answer I expected... supportive king."
Her followers had mixed reactions: some praised Paul for his cool reaction, while others wondered if he knew the risks of underwater welding.
Looks like Olivia's prank didn't quite go as planned, but it definitely got some laughs and showed just how supportive her boyfriend is!
Olivia Dunne's TikTok divides fans
Olivia Dunne's trickster TikTok saw over one million views and counting in less than 24 hours, with fans bombarding the clip with major reactions.
"Paul Skenes is the man," one fan commented.
"Paul has no idea what underwater welding is," another added.
"Underwater welding is like top 5 most dangerous jobs in the world," one fan noted.
"Bro has no concerns," another hilariously joked.
On Friday, Olivia will join her LSU gymnastics team in a tough matchup against conference foe Alabama on the road.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & TikTok/@livvy