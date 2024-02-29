Olivia Dunne suffers epic fail while pranking boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne (r.) recently tried her hand at TikTok pranking her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, but it didn't go as planned! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & TikTok/@livvy

The athlete recently tried her hand at TikTok pranking, targeting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Her plan? A fake call to tell him she was off on an influencer trip to an oil rig for underwater welding. But things didn't go as expected!

In the video shared Wednesday, Olivia, trying hard to keep a straight face, sets up the prank, expecting Paul to be confused. However, the baseball star's response was far from that. He actually turned out to be incredibly supportive and encouraging of her oil rig plans!

Sharing the prank on TikTok, Olivia captioned it with "Not the answer I expected... supportive king."

Her followers had mixed reactions: some praised Paul for his cool reaction, while others wondered if he knew the risks of underwater welding.

Looks like Olivia's prank didn't quite go as planned, but it definitely got some laughs and showed just how supportive her boyfriend is!