Olivia Dunne reveals "the side the media doesn't see" in candid TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Life isn't all rainbows for LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne!
Olivia Dunne wears many hats — she's a talented gymnast, a social media sensation, a devoted mom to her fur baby Roux, and a helpful guide for her fellow athletes.
While her dazzling gymnastic routines and online stardom bring in the cash, there's a hidden truth behind the glitz and glamour.
Being a gymnast isn't all smooth landings and perfect tens. In reality, it's more like walking on a tightrope where one misstep can lead to point deductions.
Even for the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, who seems like the picture of perfection, being a student-athlete comes with its own set of challenges.
To set the record straight, the 21-year-old dropped a video on Thursday with the caption, "The side the media doesn't see."
Olivia Dunne spills the beans on what it's really like to be a student-athlete
The picture video showcased two contrasting sides of Livvy. In the first photo, she's rocking a crown on LSU Tigers' media day.
In the second, she's curled up on a round sofa, feeling the pain after a gymnastics workout — a reminder that an athlete's life isn't always glamorous.
Livvy's latest TikTok video racked up an impressive 400,000 views, with thousands of fans showering love and words of encouragement.
The LSU All-American is gearing up for her final competitive year of NCAA gymnastics, and her supporters are cheering her on!
Olivia Dunne's first meet of the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season will come on January 5, 2024, facing off against Ohio State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok/ Livvy