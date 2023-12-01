Olivia Dunne reveals "the side the media doesn't see" in candid TikTok

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's glamorous Instagram life contrasted with the reality exposed in a viral TikTok, unveiling the harsh truths of her college career. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok/ Livvy

Olivia Dunne wears many hats — she's a talented gymnast, a social media sensation, a devoted mom to her fur baby Roux, and a helpful guide for her fellow athletes.

While her dazzling gymnastic routines and online stardom bring in the cash, there's a hidden truth behind the glitz and glamour.



Being a gymnast isn't all smooth landings and perfect tens. In reality, it's more like walking on a tightrope where one misstep can lead to point deductions.

Even for the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, who seems like the picture of perfection, being a student-athlete comes with its own set of challenges.

To set the record straight, the 21-year-old dropped a video on Thursday with the caption, "The side the media doesn't see."

