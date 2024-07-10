Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's secret collabs revealed!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has tapped Chappell Roan as her opening act for both of her tours, but have the two secretly collaborated on songs as well?
While the 26-year-old has skyrocketed to superstardom in recent months, Olivia was an early advocate for Chappell.
The 21-year-old chose the Casual singer to open her first tour, the SOUR Tour, back in 2022, and Chappell was again among the supporting acts on her current GUTS World Tour.
But as it turns out, Chappell has also played a secret role in several of Olivia's recent hits!
Chappell has confirmed that she contributed background vocals to lacy and obsessed, as well as hit GUTS single bad idea right? – though she revealed her parts weren't used for the final version.
In an interview with PopBuzz, Chappell said that Dan Nigro, a producer for both stars, was the one who recruited her to record the vocals.
Which Olivia Rodrigo songs is Chappell Roan featured on?
Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the Pink Pony Club artist is credited as a vocalist on Can't Catch Me Now, which Olivia released for the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes last fall.
As for whether Chappell would ever want to do a proper feature with Olivia, she gushed to PEOPLE that she's "so down to collaborate" on just about anything.
The vampire artist would certainly be down as well, as she's had nothing but kind words for her tourmate.
"Honestly, selfishly, I'm just like, 'She has to come on tour with me because I just want to watch her every night,'" Olivia told PEOPLE in 2023. "I get a free concert every night. I'm so stoked."
Amid her rise to headliner status, Chappell has wowed fans with show-stopping performances at Coachella, Gov Ball, and many more festivals in recent months.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chappellroan & @oliviarodrigo