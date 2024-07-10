Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's secret collabs revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has tapped Chappell Roan as her opening act for both of her tours, but have the two secretly collaborated on songs as well?

Chappell Roan provided background vocals for several of Olivia Rodrigo's (r.) recent songs! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chappellroan & @oliviarodrigo

While the 26-year-old has skyrocketed to superstardom in recent months, Olivia was an early advocate for Chappell.

The 21-year-old chose the Casual singer to open her first tour, the SOUR Tour, back in 2022, and Chappell was again among the supporting acts on her current GUTS World Tour.

But as it turns out, Chappell has also played a secret role in several of Olivia's recent hits!

Chappell has confirmed that she contributed background vocals to lacy and obsessed, as well as hit GUTS single bad idea right? – though she revealed her parts weren't used for the final version.

In an interview with PopBuzz, Chappell said that Dan Nigro, a producer for both stars, was the one who recruited her to record the vocals.