Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Paris presale halted by Ticketmaster

Paris, France - The unprecedented demand to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour continues to wreak havoc on Ticketmaster as the Paris presale queues are halted by the site.

Taylor Swift fans continue to face issues at the hands of Ticketmaster as millions fight for tickets to international dates on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network & MediaPunch

The 33-year-old is set to play four nights in the French capital as part of her upcoming international leg of The Eras Tour on May 9-12, 2024.

Despite some improvements in the handling of the UK and Ireland presales, Tuesday's Paris presale has suffered many of the same issues that made the US ticket sale such a disaster.

With over a million fans waiting in the queue, Ticketmaster suspended the sale for two of the four La Défense Arena shows about an hour after it began.

"The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you informed of the new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid," the company tweeted.



The sales for two Lyon shows on June 2 and 3, 2024, scheduled for 1 PM local time, were also suspended.

Issues emerged almost immediately after the presale began, with the site tweeting that they were working to address the problems less than 15 minutes in.

American Swifties faced similarly paused queues for several hours during the Verified Fan presale last November. The site's repeated crashes, dynamic pricing, and astronomical service fees sparked a US Senate Hearing earlier this year.

With over 78 international dates on The Eras Tour and several presales remaining, Ticketmaster will need to reassess its process significantly to prevent continued crashes.