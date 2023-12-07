Olivia Rodrigo continues cover girl era with new limited-edition merch

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has memorialized her cover girl era with some new merch in partnership with Rolling Stone.

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped a new line of merch in collaboration with Rolling Stone. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone in September to celebrate her sophomore album, GUTS.

On Thursday, she leveled her up cover star moment with a new line of merch feature snaps from the shoot.

The limited-edition line features three shirts using a photo of Olivia straightening her hair from the cover story, with two tees being black (one cropped and one normal length) and another white.

A hooded white sweatshirt bearing Olivia's name written in the Rolling Stone font is also available, with the same snap of the traitor artist appearing on the back.

The collaboration is now available for Livies to purchase on her website.

Last month, the Grammy winner unveiled the GUTS holiday merch collection on her site, which includes new products like a GUTS-inspired stocking, a cozy pajama set, new jewelry, and more.