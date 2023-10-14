Olivia Rodrigo is an all-American cover girl in new photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo flaunted her recent cover girl status in her latest Instagram photo dump!

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her recent Rolling Stone cover feature inside her latest Instagram photo dump. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old star shared several new photos on Friday, kicking the post off with an image of herself sitting in front of a piano.

The Grammy winner soaked up the sun in the second snap, which featured Olivia rocking a white bikini and black sunglasses on a stunning beach.

The next photo included a look at her trademark black nails as she held onto a white mug with a lipstick stain.

Olivia's final photo documented a stack of her Rolling Stone magazine covers splayed out on her lap, with the "All Eyes on Olivia" cover story celebrating her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS.

Though the traitor artist doesn't hit the road for the GUTS World Tour until next year, she gave Livies a sneak peek with an intimate, one-night-only performance in Los Angeles on Monday, October 9.

The American Express cardholder exclusive performance saw the live debuts of ballad of a homeschooled girl, the grudge, teenage dream, and all-american b****h.