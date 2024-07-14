Olivia Rodrigo gives fans another chance to buy her Stanley cup!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has quietly given fans another shot at snagging her coveted Stanley cup through the GUTS World Tour Bus!

Olivia Rodrigo has quietly given fans another shot at snagging her coveted Stanley cup through the GUTS World Tour Bus! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@stanley_brand & @oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old collaborated with the ultra-viral brand to create her very own Quencher Tumbler.

The limited drop sparked something of a war online as fans clamored to get a spot in the lottery-style sale earlier this week.

But now, it seems that Livies will have another shot to purchase the cup – and at a lower price!

As Olivia gears up to resume the GUTS World Tour in North America, she will bring a bus experience along with her, which allows fans to purchase merchandise regardless of whether or not they have tickets to the show.

On Saturday, the GUTS World Tour Bus Experience arrived in Austin, Texas, where fans reported via social media that the coveted cups were available for $55.

The 40 oz. Tumblers were the same price during the online sale, but with shipping and handling, the price jumped to around $70 for most customers.