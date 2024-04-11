Olivia Rodrigo reunites with High School Musical co-stars at GUTS World Tour

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo got some support from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates at the latest stop on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo (third from l.) reunited with her castmates from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at the GUTS World Tour on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/larrysaperstein & TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 21-year-old singer had plenty of loved ones in the crowd during her final performance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Among them were none other than her HSMTMTS family, who shared several behind-the-scenes snaps showing off their reunion at the concert.

On Wednesday, Larry Saperstein posted a number of photos to Instagram, which saw him pose alongside Olivia and several other co-stars, including Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, and Joe Serafini.

"danced our GUTS off!!" Larry wrote under his post.

The Grammy winner's rise to stardom was notably bolstered by her starring role in the Disney+ series, which came to an end in 2023.

Olivia released her debut single, drivers license, just before the show aired its second season, and the widespread speculation that the track was inspired by her rumored romance with co-star Joshua Bassett further heightened the notoriety of HSMTMTS at the time.

While Olivia went down to a recurring character in season 3 and was absent from season 4 altogether amid her overnight stardom, it's clear the departure hasn't hurt her relationships with the cast!