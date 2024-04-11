Olivia Rodrigo reunites with High School Musical co-stars at GUTS World Tour
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo got some support from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates at the latest stop on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.
The 21-year-old singer had plenty of loved ones in the crowd during her final performance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Among them were none other than her HSMTMTS family, who shared several behind-the-scenes snaps showing off their reunion at the concert.
On Wednesday, Larry Saperstein posted a number of photos to Instagram, which saw him pose alongside Olivia and several other co-stars, including Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, and Joe Serafini.
"danced our GUTS off!!" Larry wrote under his post.
The Grammy winner's rise to stardom was notably bolstered by her starring role in the Disney+ series, which came to an end in 2023.
Olivia released her debut single, drivers license, just before the show aired its second season, and the widespread speculation that the track was inspired by her rumored romance with co-star Joshua Bassett further heightened the notoriety of HSMTMTS at the time.
While Olivia went down to a recurring character in season 3 and was absent from season 4 altogether amid her overnight stardom, it's clear the departure hasn't hurt her relationships with the cast!
Olivia Rodrigo sells out Madison Square Garden on GUTS World Tour
Tuesday's MSG show was well attended by Olivia's inner circle, which included a number of famous faces.
Singer Conan Gray, Heartstopper star Joe Locke, and model Kaia Gerber were all spotted singing along on the floor, while fans also caught The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes leading man Tom Blyth in the crowd.
Olivia shared a thank-you message on Wednesday following her four-night stint in the Big Apple, writing via Instagram: "immensely grateful for all the wonderful people who work so hard on making this show happen every night and thankful for everyone who has bought tickets and jumped and screamed and sang along with me."
She also thanked Jewel, who appeared as a surprise guest during the final show, where the two sang the 49-year-old's 1995 hit You Were Meant for Me.
The vampire artist will bring the GUTS World Tour to Europe at the end of the month, kicking things off in Dublin, Ireland, on April 30.
