Olivia Rodrigo goes vintage as she shows off recent Polaroids

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans some snapshots from her recent adventures with a serious of Polaroids shared to social media.

Olivia Rodrigo went vintage for her latest Instagram photo dump, which consisted solely of Polaroids. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old Gen-Z queen went retro for her latest Instagram photo dump, which featured five snaps of Polaroids taken recently.

The first of the photos, which were shared on Thursday, is a selfie of Olivia rocking a knit beret.

The traitor artist is joined by her producer and collaborator, Dan Nigro, for the second snap, taken while the pair were performing on stage.

Olivia is seen getting her nails touched up in the third photo, which is followed by a Polaroid of her snuggling up to long-time BFF Iris Apatow.

The final image features Olivia in her natural habitat as she poses with a piano at her one-night-only concert in Los Angeles.

The exclusive performance marked the live debuts of several fan-favorite GUTS tracks, giving Livies an early peek at what they can look forward to at the highly-anticipated GUTS World Tour.