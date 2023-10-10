Olivia Rodrigo treats fans to live debuts of GUTS tracks in intimate LA show
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo treated fans in Los Angeles to an intimate concert featuring several first-time live performances from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS.
The 20-year-old gave Livies a sneak preview of the GUTS World Tour with a one-night-only show in Los Angeles, with tickets exclusively available to American Express cardholders.
During Monday's show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Olivia played ballad of a homeschooled girl, the grudge, teenage dream, and all-american b***h live for the very first time.
Joining the setlist were vampire, lacy, get him back!, and traitor.
The Grammy winner gave fans some new insight into the album's creation process, even revealing that the grudge was nearly cut from the album, with the vinyl-exclusive deluxe track obsessed nearly taking to the spot instead.
Will Olivia Rodrigo release the GUTS deluxe tracks on streaming?
While there remains no confirmation of a streaming release for the four secret deluxe songs, Olivia recently told PEOPLE that there just might be some good news ahead on that front.
"I can't show you all my cards, but I really do like a lot of those songs, and I feel like they're not going to live on vinyl forever," she teased.
Olivia also recently promoted the four vinyl tracks with an Instagram video that featured snippets of each one, again hinting that the streaming release is imminent!
