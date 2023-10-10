Olivia Rodrigo treats fans to live debuts of GUTS tracks in intimate LA show

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo treated fans in Los Angeles to an intimate concert featuring several first-time live performances from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS .

Olivia Rodrigo performed a one-night-only concert in Los Angeles on Monday night. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 20-year-old gave Livies a sneak preview of the GUTS World Tour with a one-night-only show in Los Angeles, with tickets exclusively available to American Express cardholders.

During Monday's show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Olivia played ballad of a homeschooled girl, the grudge, teenage dream, and all-american b***h live for the very first time.

Joining the setlist were vampire, lacy, get him back!, and traitor.

The Grammy winner gave fans some new insight into the album's creation process, even revealing that the grudge was nearly cut from the album, with the vinyl-exclusive deluxe track obsessed nearly taking to the spot instead.