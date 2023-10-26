Olivia Rodrigo pays homage to Harry Styles with viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glam process for her latest talk show appearance with a TikTok featuring an iconic quote from fellow pop star Harry Styles .

Olivia Rodrigo used a viral quote from Harry Styles in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer showed off her outfit for her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a TikTok shared on Wednesday.

The clip kicks off with Olivia in a bathrobe as she lip-syncs to an audio from Harry's infamous X Factor audition in 2010.

"I work in a bakery," the now-29-year-old says in the clip before judge Simon Cowell asks what he does there.

"Um, I, like, serve," Harry replies, with the sounds then transitioning into Blah Blah Blah by Ke$ha as Olivia reveals her full outfit for the late-night show.

Since the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, the traitor artist has been quite active on TikTok, even participating in trends inspired by her own songs.