Olivia Rodrigo pays tribute to Angelina Jolie with vampire-inspired fashion

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in style as she kicked off promotion for her sophomore album, GUTS .

Olivia Rodrigo wore a tee bearing a portrait of actor Angelina Jolie as she promoted her new album on Wednesday. © Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old's highly-anticipated record has already begun to drop in some countries as the release is set for midnight local time on Friday.

Before Livvies in the US can get their hands on GUTS, the star blessed fans with an epic fashion moment on Wednesday with a vampire-inspired outfit that paid homage to none other than Angelina Jolie.

En route to her appearance on SiriusXM radio in Manhattan, Rodrigo rocked a red-and-white tee bearing the actor's face.

The original portrait of Jolie, which sees her licking blood off the corner of her lips, was taken in 2000 by Martin Schoeller.

Naturally, the t-shirt is perfectly fitting for the album that launched with a lead single titled vampire.

Rodrigo has quite the busy weekend ahead with a number of exciting events to honor the release of GUTS, including several in the Big Apple.