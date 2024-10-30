Olivia Rodrigo reveals she was hospitalized after "terrifying" stage fall at GUTS World Tour
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her viral on-stage fall at the GUTS World Tour earlier this month.
The 21-year-old singer swung by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, where she recalled the "terrifying" moment she fell through a hole in her stage in Melbourne.
"Watching the video back, it's pretty terrifying," she said. "I mean, the show must go on; that's showbiz, baby."
A number of videos of the fall went viral after the show – including one that Olivia posted herself!
But the Grammy winner added that the moment was "beautiful" to her hindsight, as the fall led to quite a special moment at the hospital afterward.
Having just performed in the Philippines, Olivia – who is Filipina-American – explained that her family was still on her mind during that show in Melbourne.
"And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives, and I fell, and I was like all shaken up," she explained.
Olivia then went to the hospital just to make sure she didn't have a concussion, but the nurse there – who was also of Filipino descent – had the same name as her grandfather, who recently passed away.
"And so I was like, wow, that was him looking out for me," she said. "Making sure I didn't get hurt, and so I'm really happy it happened. I think it's a beautiful story."
Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia recalled another tour-related mishap – this time leading to a confrontation with the police!
Olivia Rodrigo dishes on border patrol mix-up during GUTS World Tour
While traveling from Canada back to the US for another show, Olivia was stopped at border control, where officers knocked on the door of her tour bus looking for her.
The border agent then took her to an "interrogation room," where they asked her if she had ever been arrested.
"I'm, like, 'No, I haven't been arrested.' He's like, 'Are you sure?'" she recalled. "I'm gaslighting myself, like, Oh, my God, maybe I was arrested, and I didn't know it."
Olivia admitted she began to have a bit of a "panic attack" after being warned about the potential consequences of lying to a federal agent, but as it turns out, it was a case of mistaken identity!
The officer asked her to spell her last name, which led to the explanation that they were actually looking for an Olivia Rodriguez, who was around her age and had been arrested multiple times.
Olivia's appearance on The Tonight Show came in support of her brand-new GUTS World Tour movie, which debuted on Netflix on Tuesday.
