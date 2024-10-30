Olivia Rodrigo reveals she was hospitalized after "terrifying" stage fall at GUTS World Tour

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her viral on-stage fall at the GUTS World Tour earlier this month.

The 21-year-old singer swung by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, where she recalled the "terrifying" moment she fell through a hole in her stage in Melbourne.

"Watching the video back, it's pretty terrifying," she said. "I mean, the show must go on; that's showbiz, baby."

A number of videos of the fall went viral after the show – including one that Olivia posted herself!

But the Grammy winner added that the moment was "beautiful" to her hindsight, as the fall led to quite a special moment at the hospital afterward.

Having just performed in the Philippines, Olivia – who is Filipina-American – explained that her family was still on her mind during that show in Melbourne.

"And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives, and I fell, and I was like all shaken up," she explained.

Olivia then went to the hospital just to make sure she didn't have a concussion, but the nurse there – who was also of Filipino descent – had the same name as her grandfather, who recently passed away.

"And so I was like, wow, that was him looking out for me," she said. "Making sure I didn't get hurt, and so I'm really happy it happened. I think it's a beautiful story."

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia recalled another tour-related mishap – this time leading to a confrontation with the police!