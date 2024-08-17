Olivia Rodrigo reveals she's in her Brat summer era as she spills her favorite songs

Los Angeles, California - August may be drawing to a close, but Olivia Rodrigo is still in her Brat summer era!

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) gushed over Charli XCX (l.) and Billie Eilish's Brat collab as she spilled her guts about her favorite songs to listen to amid her GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@charli_xcx & @oliviarodrigo

As she continues her sold-out stay at LA's Kia Forum, the 21-year-old pop star has spilled her guts about the songs she has on repeat.

Speaking to Complex on Friday, Olivia gushed over Charli XCX's already-iconic album, which has taken over the pop culture zeitgeist – and US politics!

"I mean, I love the Charli XCX and Billie [Eilish] song Guess," the Grammy winner said when asked about her song of the summer.

"So good. It's been on repeat."

The collab, which dropped earlier this month is actually a remix of a song featured on the original Brat album.

Guess marked Billie's first-ever feature, and she gave the song a new sapphic flair with her steamy verses.

As for what else Olivia is bumping these days, she admitted that Soulja Boy and Nicki Minaj are on her pre-show hype playlist, with the Super Bass rapper's hit FTCU among her favorites.