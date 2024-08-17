Olivia Rodrigo reveals she's in her Brat summer era as she spills her favorite songs
Los Angeles, California - August may be drawing to a close, but Olivia Rodrigo is still in her Brat summer era!
As she continues her sold-out stay at LA's Kia Forum, the 21-year-old pop star has spilled her guts about the songs she has on repeat.
Speaking to Complex on Friday, Olivia gushed over Charli XCX's already-iconic album, which has taken over the pop culture zeitgeist – and US politics!
"I mean, I love the Charli XCX and Billie [Eilish] song Guess," the Grammy winner said when asked about her song of the summer.
"So good. It's been on repeat."
The collab, which dropped earlier this month is actually a remix of a song featured on the original Brat album.
Guess marked Billie's first-ever feature, and she gave the song a new sapphic flair with her steamy verses.
As for what else Olivia is bumping these days, she admitted that Soulja Boy and Nicki Minaj are on her pre-show hype playlist, with the Super Bass rapper's hit FTCU among her favorites.
Olivia plays her final show at the Kia Forum on Saturday night before heading to Inglewood's all-new Inuit Dome for two performances, kicking off on Tuesday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@charli_xcx & @oliviarodrigo