Olivia Rodrigo shares inside look into GUTS Tokyo takeover

Tokyo, Japan - Olivia Rodrigo has taken her GUTS celebrations to international waters as she shares new footage from her Tokyo takeover.

Olivia Rodrigo traveled to Tokyo to continue her promotion of her latest album, GUTS. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Monday, the 20-year-old singer shared a new photo dump from her trip to Japan to celebrate the release of her sophomore album, GUTS.

In the first snap, Olivia rocked a white dress covered in red hearts as she posed in front of the nighttime skyline.

Subsequent photos show the musician posing amid the city's busy streets, enjoying some ramen, and a look at the local scenery.

Over on her Instagram story, Olivia shared a snap of a sweet, fruit-based dessert with a chocolate inscription that read, "Welcome to Japan & Congratulations on your new release GUTS."

Olivia was joined by her long-time friend and Bizaardvark co-star, Madison Hu, who appeared in a photo strip featured in the feed post.

The Grammy winner's Tokyo trip comes shortly after a vicious battle between fans to score tickets to the GUTS World Tour, which is currently scheduled to host 75 shows in the US and Europe.