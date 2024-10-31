Olivia Rodrigo shouts out Ariana Grande with Wicked-inspired Halloween look

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo got some love from Ariana Grande thanks to her Wicked-inspired Halloween costume!

The 21-year-old pop star unveiled her costume for this year's spooky season with a new video shared on her Instagram page.

In the clip, Olivia and her longtime pal Iris Apatow showed off their looks as Wicked's iconic witches Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

To channel the Wicked Witch of the West, Olivia rocked a chic LBD and matching black witch hat, along with green tights, to pay homage to the character's signature hue.

Iris, meanwhile, was perfectly Glinda-fied in a shimmering light-pink dress and sparkling tiara.

"can u tell we're excited for wicked," the get him back! singer wrote in the caption.

Sure enough, the viral video found its way to Ariana, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch in the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway play next month.

"you are both perfect," the 31-year-old wrote in the comments.