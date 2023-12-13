Olivia Rodrigo responds to Billie Eilish revealing she wrote a song about her

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has responded after Billie Eilish made a surprising revelation that the traitor artist inspired one of her songs.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, Olivia dished on how she feels about the 21-year-old's song that was inspired by her rise to fame.

"I thought that was so sweet," Olivia said. "Billie is such a kind, wonderful girl, and I feel very lucky that it's not about competition — that we're just looking out for each other."

The song, which the Disney+ star said she "loves," is GOLDWING, from Billie's 2021 record Happier Than Ever.

Last month, Billie admitted that watching Olivia's rapid rise to fame after the release of drivers license — at just 17 years old — inspired her to pen the ballad about the challenges of the industry.

"They're gonna tell you what you want to hear / Then they're gonna disappear / Gonna claim you like a souvenir / Just to sell you in a year," the Ocean Eyes artist sings in the track.

Billie said she felt "very protective" over Olivia, adding, "She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird."

GOLDWING's reflection on the industry's revolving door of young pop stars is something that has resonated deeply with Olivia, who admitted that it sparked some worry in herself upon thinking about it further.