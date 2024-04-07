Olivia Rodrigo shows off GUTS World Tour crew with viral TikTok music video

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a peek at the crew that makes her on-stage magic possible with another viral TikTok from the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo recreated her obsessed music video with her GUTS World Tour crew in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

Amid her sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden, the 21-year-old has kept up with her active TikTok account with a new video filmed backstage.

Set to the GUTS (spilled) track obsessed, Olivia and her tour team recreated the song's new music video in an epic TikTok shared on Saturday.

The video began with the Grammy winner in her latest encore outfit, adding on a purple cowboy heart, pink heart shades, and a white sash reading "Miss First Kiss" in an homage to the obsessed music video.

Her tour team then took over, lip-syncing to the song with various sashes of their own.

"hello from the GUTS world tour crew," Olivia wrote in the caption.

With two shows left in her four-night Big Apple stay, Olivia has already made her latest performances the most special yet.

On Friday, the get him back! singer welcomed Noah Kahan as a surprise guest during her set, and the two performed the 27-year-old's hit Stick Season as a duet to the crowd's delight.