Olivia Rodrigo proves some things never change with throwback snap

Boston, Massachusetts - Olivia Rodrigo dropped a new TikTok in honor of her GUTS (spilled) release that proved some things never change!

Olivia Rodrigo shared an adorable throwback photo of herself in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old singer went back into her archives for her latest TikTok, which was shared on Wednesday.

Set to her GUTS deluxe track girl i've always been, the video opened with a picture of Olivia during the encore performance at her current world tour.

"can't say i'm a perfect 10," the on-screen caption reads before continuing through the song to the line, "but i am the girl i've always been."

The next snap shows a much younger Olivia holding her microphone in much the same way, proving that her star power was obvious even as a kid.

The Grammy winner has been blessing Livies with plenty of TikTok content as she travels across North America for the GUTS World Tour, tapping into the latest viral sounds and even creating her own trends.