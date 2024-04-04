Olivia Rodrigo proves some things never change with throwback snap
Boston, Massachusetts - Olivia Rodrigo dropped a new TikTok in honor of her GUTS (spilled) release that proved some things never change!
The 21-year-old singer went back into her archives for her latest TikTok, which was shared on Wednesday.
Set to her GUTS deluxe track girl i've always been, the video opened with a picture of Olivia during the encore performance at her current world tour.
"can't say i'm a perfect 10," the on-screen caption reads before continuing through the song to the line, "but i am the girl i've always been."
The next snap shows a much younger Olivia holding her microphone in much the same way, proving that her star power was obvious even as a kid.
The Grammy winner has been blessing Livies with plenty of TikTok content as she travels across North America for the GUTS World Tour, tapping into the latest viral sounds and even creating her own trends.
Olivia Rodrigo drops viral hits on TikTok amid GUTS World Tour
Olivia is certainly in her active era on TikTok, where she boasts over 20 million followers.
Earning nearly 50 million views, her most popular video featured a viral sound from a review of her GUTS-inspired Crumbl cookie.
The reviewer, somewhat unfamiliar with the Disney+ star, referred to her as "Olivia Rodriguez," AKA "that little Mexican girl that be crying."
While he gave the cookie a harsh 0/10, Olivia joked in the caption: "idk i think its rlly good."
Olivia is heading to the Big Apple for four nights of the GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden, kicking off on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb