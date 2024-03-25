Olivia Rodrigo drops viral acoustic spin on "favorite" GUTS deluxe track
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shared a stripped-down version of her "favorite" GUTS deluxe track, so american.
The 21-year-old star has had fans in a frenzy since dropping the extended cut of her sophomore album on Friday.
GUTS (spilled) features five new songs, four of which were previously released through vinyl variants of the record in September.
But one track, so american, was recorded just a few weeks ago, and Olivia treated fans to another spin on the song with an acoustic version shared to TikTok.
The video, which has earned over a million likes since it was posted on Sunday, shows a snippet of the Can't Catch Me Now artist singing the chorus on her acoustic guitar.
While obsessed scored the honor of being Olivia's new single, she's made no secret of her love for so american, and the track has sparked even more buzz amid widespread speculation it was inspired by her rumored beau, Louis Partridge.
Did Olivia Rodrigo write so american about Louis Partridge?
With an evidently un-American subject, all signs point to Olivia's first-ever love song being about the 20-year-old British actor.
The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, and they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York just two months later.
Olivia and Louis have not confirmed the status of their relationship, but the Enola Holmes star did break his silence on the alleged romance in a recent interview with British Vogue.
"Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye," he said. "There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head."
He went on to comment on the Grammy winner directly as he added: "I think she's got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
Louis has been spotted in the crowds of several of Olivia's recent GUTS World Tour stops, including St. Louis, Nashville, and Chicago.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb