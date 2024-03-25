Olivia Rodrigo drops viral acoustic spin on "favorite" GUTS deluxe track

Olivia treated fans to an acoustic take on her new song, so american, in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old star has had fans in a frenzy since dropping the extended cut of her sophomore album on Friday.

GUTS (spilled) features five new songs, four of which were previously released through vinyl variants of the record in September.

But one track, so american, was recorded just a few weeks ago, and Olivia treated fans to another spin on the song with an acoustic version shared to TikTok.

The video, which has earned over a million likes since it was posted on Sunday, shows a snippet of the Can't Catch Me Now artist singing the chorus on her acoustic guitar.

While obsessed scored the honor of being Olivia's new single, she's made no secret of her love for so american, and the track has sparked even more buzz amid widespread speculation it was inspired by her rumored beau, Louis Partridge.