Sheryl Crow shares advice she gave Olivia Rodrigo on navigating fame

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has found a mentor in her idol, Sheryl Crow , after the pair joined forces at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Sheryl Crow (l) has revealed the wisdom she shared with Olivia Rodrigo amid her whirlwind success in the industry. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 20-year-old vampire artist opened Friday's ceremony with the 61-year-old inductee as they sang Crow's hit If It Makes You Happy.

The musical duo has exchanged praise with one another repeatedly in the media, and Crow spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the wise words she has recently shared with Rodrigo.

"It's really cool," she said. "I got to sort of lift her up a little bit because she's got a new record... I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You're competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it."

Nailed it she did, as GUTS, the follow-up to her 2021 Grammy-winning debut SOUR, earned both critical and fan acclaim upon its release in September.

As for the rest of Crow's wisdom for Rodrigo, she went on a bit more personal route as she gave advice on managing newfound fame.