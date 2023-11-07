Sheryl Crow shares advice she gave Olivia Rodrigo on navigating fame
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has found a mentor in her idol, Sheryl Crow, after the pair joined forces at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
The 20-year-old vampire artist opened Friday's ceremony with the 61-year-old inductee as they sang Crow's hit If It Makes You Happy.
The musical duo has exchanged praise with one another repeatedly in the media, and Crow spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the wise words she has recently shared with Rodrigo.
"It's really cool," she said. "I got to sort of lift her up a little bit because she's got a new record... I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You're competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it."
Nailed it she did, as GUTS, the follow-up to her 2021 Grammy-winning debut SOUR, earned both critical and fan acclaim upon its release in September.
As for the rest of Crow's wisdom for Rodrigo, she went on a bit more personal route as she gave advice on managing newfound fame.
Sheryl Crow urges Olivia Rodrigo to "stay out of the chatter" amid skyrocketing fame
"If you can, just write down one sentence every day of what happened during that day because you will someday look back [at] this and try to remember all the things," the Soak Up the Sun singer recalled telling Rodrigo.
Crow also poignantly told her to "stay in the work and stay out of the chatter," something that has become increasingly important in the age of social media.
Rodrigo herself has addressed the overwhelming "chatter" she faced after her debut, particularly due to scrutiny surrounding the songs' supposed subjects.
Speaking with Phoebe Bridgers for a feature in Interview Magazine, the former Disney+ star admitted she was "so ill-equipped" for the drama that emerged from SOUR and added that she now feels a responsibility to discuss the matter with the song's inspirations.
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP