Rihanna gears up for the Oscars with rare snaps of her baby boy

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Rihanna has to secure a babysitter for Oscars weekend!

Rihanna may be a bad gal at heart but she's a mom first, which she made clear by way of never-before-seen-snaps of her baby boy! © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

The 35-year-old Bad Girl artist is gearing up for her big weekend and much anticipated performance at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday.

Unfortunately, there's one important person that will miss out on RiRi's huge moment: her sweet nine-month-old baby boy.

On Sunday, the Diamonds singer posted new snaps of her son on Instagram and cleverly alluded to the fact she's currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him. Swipe for tb of my fat man," she captioned the post, which first featured a pic of her son crying in adorable fashion.

The post also featured a clip of RiRi and her son watching the music video of her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Naturally, the cute pics garnered sweet reactions from users and the Pour It Up artist's loved ones, including her partner who praised their baby boy by writing, "MR. MAYERS."