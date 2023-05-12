Rihanna strips down and bares baby bump for big Savage x Fenty celebration: "Call HR!"

Los Angeles, California - Work! Rihanna showed fans why she's the baddest to ever do it in a new photoshoot honoring the anniversary of Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna proved that she will always be a savage in new pics for Savage x Fenty's anniversary. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

It's clear the 35-year-old Anti artist has no intentions of slowing down while preparing to welcome baby number two.

On Thursday, RiRi took to Instagram to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her fashion line in true boss style.

In the sexy pics, the Rude Boy singer bared her growing baby bump in a black Savage x Fenty lingerie fit.

The shoot showed Rihanna sensually posing in front of a copy machine as papers fly out behind her in what seems to be an office space.

She captioned the post, "It's giving…call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX."