Rihanna strips down and bares baby bump for big Savage x Fenty celebration: "Call HR!"
Los Angeles, California - Work! Rihanna showed fans why she's the baddest to ever do it in a new photoshoot honoring the anniversary of Savage x Fenty.
It's clear the 35-year-old Anti artist has no intentions of slowing down while preparing to welcome baby number two.
On Thursday, RiRi took to Instagram to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her fashion line in true boss style.
In the sexy pics, the Rude Boy singer bared her growing baby bump in a black Savage x Fenty lingerie fit.
The shoot showed Rihanna sensually posing in front of a copy machine as papers fly out behind her in what seems to be an office space.
She captioned the post, "It's giving…call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX."
Rihanna continues to prove why she is a savage
The newest pics come after Rihanna spent nearly most of May slaying New York City.
The Oceans 8 star and her boo, A$AP Rocky, shut down this year's Met Gala with stunning looks. But RiRi was the true star of the pair as she sported a gown that gave major bridal vibes.
Following this, the lovebirds sported jaw-dropping street style while gallivanting around the Big Apple.
Now the expecting parents, who share an 11-month-old son RZA together, are gearing up for their second bundle of joy – and fans can't wait.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP