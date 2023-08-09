Rihanna breastfeeds son in new Savage x Fenty maternity underwear

Rihanna has taken her trend-setting maternity fashion to new heights with a new Savage x Fenty collection that was announced by RiRi and her son RZA.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna keeps revolutionizing maternity wear, and now she's got a brand-new Savage X Fenty collection to offer!

In true Bad Gal style, the pregnant 35-year-old singer debuted her new maternity line alongside her adorable son, RZA.

In the series of snaps shared to brand's official Instagram, RiRi is seen tenderly breastfeeding her 15-month-old while modeling a black maternity bra.

"Not ur mama's maternity bras," the caption reads. "Designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA."

RiRi's growing son, whom she shares with her partner, A$AP Rocky, also repped clothing from the popular brand, which were a pair of dark-colored shorts with the Savage X Fenty logo printed on them.

Another pic in the dump featured the Diamonds artist – who accessorized her look with long, straight hair and stylish bangs – with her firstborn in her lap while baring her baby bump.

The latest shoot follows Rihanna's previous Fenty takeover, during which she seemingly teased that she's expecting a baby girl with matching pink bra and underwear.

Meanwhile, the world is patiently waiting for the arrival of baby number two!

