Rihanna breastfeeds son in new Savage x Fenty maternity underwear

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna keeps revolutionizing maternity wear, and now she's got a brand-new Savage X Fenty collection to offer!

Rihanna prepared for her second baby's arrival with a new Savage x Fenty collection. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In true Bad Gal style, the pregnant 35-year-old singer debuted her new maternity line alongside her adorable son, RZA.

In the series of snaps shared to brand's official Instagram, RiRi is seen tenderly breastfeeding her 15-month-old while modeling a black maternity bra.

"Not ur mama's maternity bras," the caption reads. "Designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA."

RiRi's growing son, whom she shares with her partner, A$AP Rocky, also repped clothing from the popular brand, which were a pair of dark-colored shorts with the Savage X Fenty logo printed on them.



Another pic in the dump featured the Diamonds artist – who accessorized her look with long, straight hair and stylish bangs – with her firstborn in her lap while baring her baby bump.

The latest shoot follows Rihanna's previous Fenty takeover, during which she seemingly teased that she's expecting a baby girl with matching pink bra and underwear.