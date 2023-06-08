Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly get married?

Los Angeles, California - As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prepare for baby number two, the streets are whispering that the parents may have gotten secretly hitched!

Mr. and Mrs.? Rihanna (l) and A$AP Rocky are sparking wedding rumors. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images

The pregnant 35-year-old artist and her longtime boo have sparked wedding rumors as of late, and it's high time to take a look at this juicy gossip!

Rumors started swirling at the 2023 Met Gala, where RiRi arrived fashionably late, but her red carpet debut was well worth it!

The Anti artist stunned in a beautiful, white gown that screamed bridal vibes!

Later in May, RiRi caused a frenzy on TikTok when she dropped a clip of her living the "quiet luxury" life.

The video featured the pop star rocking a fresh, white pedicure that was accompanied by a shimmering diamond toe ring that is reportedly worth $600,000.

Someone better have RiRi's money!

But do these subtle clues mean that the Umbrella artist and the Peso rapper are betrothed or have already wed?