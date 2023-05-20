Rihanna poses topless in risqué throwback maternity shoot

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna showed off how much of a Bad Gal she really is with an up-close look at her sexy maternity shoot from last year!

Rihanna gave major Bad Gal vibes in her throwback maternity photoshoot. © IMAGO / Penta Press

The 35-year-old expecting mama continues to redefine maternity style with a look back at her first pregnancy.

On Thursday, Ri Ri shared some risqué throwback photoshoot pics from when she was carrying her first baby, son RZA.

The carousel of pics showcased the Rude Boy singer topless and only modeling a gold, two-piece string bikini as she posed against an ocean-front backdrop surrounded by a beautiful balcony and palm trees.



"In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me," she said in the caption.

Though this is the first time the world has been blessed with these epic snaps, it's not much of a surprise that Rihanna stunned in her maternity shoot.