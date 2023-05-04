Rihanna slays in maternity style during date night with A$AP Rocky
New York, New York - Rihanna should be dubbed the queen of maternity fashion as the singer is once again slaying her pregnancy style!
While the world recovers from the 35-year-old's Met Gala glam, RiRi continues bumping along while looking amazing from head-to-toe.
The expecting mom was spotted on Wednesday in New York City on another date night with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
For the outing, Rihanna turned heads while rocking an edgy, black outer coat paired with a black leather mini skirt and knee-high slouchy brown boots.
The Love on the Brain singer's growing baby bump peaked out from the trench coat.
As for her boo, the 34-year-old rapper sported his usual preppy style while wearing light blue jeans, a white tee worn under an unbuttoned red plaid shirt, and a bright blue nylon coat.
The stylish couple were spotted headed to the popular Italian eatery Carbone while sweetly holding hands.
Absent from the Big Apple outing was their adorable 11-month-old son who's going to be a big brother any day now.
Surely all RiRi and A$AP fans can agree on being excited about the couple's second child!
Cover photo: Collage: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP