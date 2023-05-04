Rihanna slays in maternity style during date night with A$AP Rocky

New York, New York - Rihanna should be dubbed the queen of maternity fashion as the singer is once again slaying her pregnancy style!

Rihanna was seen slaying her maternity style once again in New York City. © Collage: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the world recovers from the 35-year-old's Met Gala glam, RiRi continues bumping along while looking amazing from head-to-toe.

The expecting mom was spotted on Wednesday in New York City on another date night with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

For the outing, Rihanna turned heads while rocking an edgy, black outer coat paired with a black leather mini skirt and knee-high slouchy brown boots.

The Love on the Brain singer's growing baby bump peaked out from the trench coat.

As for her boo, the 34-year-old rapper sported his usual preppy style while wearing light blue jeans, a white tee worn under an unbuttoned red plaid shirt, and a bright blue nylon coat.

The stylish couple were spotted headed to the popular Italian eatery Carbone while sweetly holding hands.

Absent from the Big Apple outing was their adorable 11-month-old son who's going to be a big brother any day now.