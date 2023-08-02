Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gear up in style for baby no. 2

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna could give birth any day now, and here's how she and A$AP Rocky are gearing up for baby number two!

Here's how Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky are preparing for baby number two. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ET, the pregnant 35-year-old singer is – finally – due to welcome her second child with her boyfriend any day now.

The arrival of RiRi's second baby has been on everyone's brain since her iconic Super Bowl pregnancy reveal.

Yet, insiders have said the expecting mama and her rapper boo don't plan to sit tight in Los Angeles.

"She's limited work obligations as well," the source dished, adding that the RiRi and Rocky are "each other's rock" and have been really great about "prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents."

This summer, RiRi and Rocky have been either spending time with their son RZA and sporting street style looks during date nights.

The Umbrella singer has been particular stylish by baring her baby bump in many crop tops and even rocking a pantless maternity fit.