Rihanna gives off cool mom vibes while baring baby bump in Paris!

Paris, France - Rihanna and her growing baby bump have been spotted in Paris, where the Bad Gal again donned some chic maternity fashion !

Rihanna bared her baby bump in chic style while spotted in Paris on Monday night. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Can anybody truly rock a baby bump like RiRi?

The 35-year-old expecting mom and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, were spotted having a parents' night out in the City of Lights on Monday.

Per the snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, RiRi was a vision to behold as she wore a trendy maternity ensemble that will make everyone say 'oo-la-la!'

The Diamonds artist gave off major cool mom vibes in a wool and fur Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld maxi coat.

The Grammy-winning pop star again bared her baby bump in a cropped-grey jumper underneath the coat and paired the ensemble with baggy light khaki trousers and a silver choker.

RiRi kept her long black hair in loose waves while her boo matched her fly with a light blue jacket and black-and-white baseball cap.

The parents grabbed a bite to eat at the Italian restaurant Ceasar, but noticeably absent was their 11-month-old son, who will soon be a big brother!