Rihanna gives off cool mom vibes while baring baby bump in Paris!
Paris, France - Rihanna and her growing baby bump have been spotted in Paris, where the Bad Gal again donned some chic maternity fashion!
Can anybody truly rock a baby bump like RiRi?
The 35-year-old expecting mom and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, were spotted having a parents' night out in the City of Lights on Monday.
Per the snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, RiRi was a vision to behold as she wore a trendy maternity ensemble that will make everyone say 'oo-la-la!'
The Diamonds artist gave off major cool mom vibes in a wool and fur Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld maxi coat.
The Grammy-winning pop star again bared her baby bump in a cropped-grey jumper underneath the coat and paired the ensemble with baggy light khaki trousers and a silver choker.
RiRi kept her long black hair in loose waves while her boo matched her fly with a light blue jacket and black-and-white baseball cap.
The parents grabbed a bite to eat at the Italian restaurant Ceasar, but noticeably absent was their 11-month-old son, who will soon be a big brother!
Rihanna proves she's the queen of maternity fashion
The Fenty Beauty founder has become known for her iconic maternity fashion between her first and second pregnancies.
Last month, she was spotted in another fashion-forward ensemble while shopping in Los Angeles.
Though Rihanna has kept the due date and gender of her second baby under wraps, it shouldn't be much longer before the family of three becomes a family of a four!
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP