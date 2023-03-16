Rihanna bares her baby bump in chic style with A$AP Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and her baby bump made a fashion statement during a shopping trip with her boo and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna showed how much of a "cool" mom she is with her stylish maternity glam during a recent outing. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

Pregnancy looks good on RiRi!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Bad Gal artist looked stylish from head-to-toe as she was spotted having a day out with Rocky.

Per snaps circulating the net, RiRi sported a casual cool maternity look that featured low-waisted baggy jeans and a striped polo shirt tucked into her bra that displayed her ever-growing baby bump. She completed the look with brown hiking boots, shades, and a Louis Vuitton clutch.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Peso rapper also kept it causal with baggy jeans, a green vest worn over a red plaid shirt and T-shirt, and shades.

Noticeably absent from the stylish parents' outing was their nine-month-old son, who they welcomed in May 2022.

Much like with her first pregnancy, RiRi has been slaying her maternity looks this time around in true Bad Gal style. She confirmed her second pregnancy during an epic Super Bowl Halftime show.

Most recently, Rihanna and her bump rocked the 2023 Oscars red carpet, stage, and afterparty following her emotional rendition of her nominated song, Lift Me Up.

