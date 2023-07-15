Rihanna glows as she awaits baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky in style

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna looked like she was ready to pop while out and about in L.A. with her boo A$AP Rocky !

Rihanna (r.) is still rocking head-turning maternity fashion amid the summer heat. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

While everyone continues to await the arrival of baby number two, the 35-year-old Fenty mogul continues to be cool as a cucumber amid the scorching heat currently plaguing the world.

On Friday, RiRi got some retail therapy with her baby daddy at Westfield Century City, where she was spotted rocking yet another chic maternity fit.

The heavily pregnant Pour it Up artist glowed in a short, white body-con dress. She paired the outfit with strappy, silver heels and a snake-skin Hobo handbag.

She completed the low-key yet stylish ensemble with a tight, braided bun, hoop earrings, and large white-rimmed shades.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Fashion Killa rapper kept its casual oversized biker-style leather jacket over a white tank top and a pair of faded jeans.

The fashionable parents' adorable one-year-old son RZA wasn't present for the outing, but his presence is sorely missed.

RiRi and Rocky haven't confirmed whether they're expecting another baby boy or if a baby girl will soon be joining the family of three.