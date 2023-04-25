Rihanna sports red-hot NYC date night look with A$AP Rocky!

New York, New York - Rihanna has continued slaying her maternity fashion as the singer was spotted looking ultra chic in the Big Apple!

Rihanna (l) displayed chic maternity style while having a date night with A$AP Rocky. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Picturelux

On Sunday, the 35-year-old was seen out and about in NYC with her boo, A$AP Rocky.

And of course, RiRi sported another head-turning maternity ensemble that was very reminiscent of early 2000s fashion.

The expecting mama stunned in a a blood-red skintight mini dress over fitted pants of the same color.

She paired her chic 'fit with a fuzzy black bomber jacket, a rosy Gucci clutch, and strappy crimson heels while her hair was styled in a messy updo.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky looked edgy in a black leather coat and bejeweled jeans.