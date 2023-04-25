Rihanna sports red-hot NYC date night look with A$AP Rocky!
New York, New York - Rihanna has continued slaying her maternity fashion as the singer was spotted looking ultra chic in the Big Apple!
On Sunday, the 35-year-old was seen out and about in NYC with her boo, A$AP Rocky.
And of course, RiRi sported another head-turning maternity ensemble that was very reminiscent of early 2000s fashion.
The expecting mama stunned in a a blood-red skintight mini dress over fitted pants of the same color.
She paired her chic 'fit with a fuzzy black bomber jacket, a rosy Gucci clutch, and strappy crimson heels while her hair was styled in a messy updo.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky looked edgy in a black leather coat and bejeweled jeans.
Rihanna's chic maternity glam!
By now, there's really no question that when it comes to maternity glam, RiRi takes the cake.
From her stunning pregnancy announcement at this year's Super Bowl Half Time Show to her jaw-dropping red carpet attire at the Oscars – the Diamonds singer and her baby bump have been the ones to watch this year.
An honorable mention also goes to RiRi and Rocky's son, whose name has not been revealed yet, as he's also displayed some stylish looks.
Recently, the Ocean's 8 star shared a cute pic of her baby boy on Instagram sporting a fly Fendi jacket.
It shouldn't be a surprise that RiRi and A$AP Rocky's son is just as fly as his parents!
