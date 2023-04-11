Rihanna takes the cake for most-followed woman on Twitter!

Los Angeles, California - Not only is Rihanna one of the richest celebrities in the world, but she's also now the most-followed woman on Twitter !

Rihanna is not only making bank, she is also now one of the most-followed celebs on Twitter. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

RiRi is the only girl in the world with the amount of followers she has on Twitter, according to Billboard.

The Bad Girl artist is reportedly now the most-watched woman on the app and the third most-followed celebrity.

RiRi, who now has 108,278,326 Twitter followers, has surpassed fellow singer Katy Perry who comes in second with an impressive 108,261,949 followers.

As of now, Justin Bieber is the most-followed star on Twitter with former President Barack Obama coming in as the second most-followed famous male on the app.

Yet, RiRi could very well surpass both men as she continues to rebuild her music career.

The 35-year-old star and business mogul made her stunning return to the stage during this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show where she also dropped a baby bombshell and revealed she's expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Following this, RiRi performed her Oscar-nominated track Lift Me Up at the 95th Academy Awards.