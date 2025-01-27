Will Rihanna have an influence on A$AP Rocky's shooting trial?

A$AP Rocky apparently doesn't want Rihanna present during his high-stakes shooting trial, but the pop star's influence may have an effect on the verdict.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Lawyers in A$AP Rocky's trial have questioned potential jurors about Rihanna's influence over their verdict.

Rihanna's (l.) influence has come into question amid the jury selection for A$AP Rocky's (r.) shooting trial.
Rihanna's (l.) influence has come into question amid the jury selection for A$AP Rocky's (r.) shooting trial.  © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Grammy-nominated rapper's shooting trial has begun but there was some discrepancy over the jury selection per Us Weekly.

One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, reportedly asked a prospective female juror if she could fail to give a guilty verdict to Rocky if the Fenty mogul is present in court.

The unknown woman apparently responded "yes" to the question.

Is Jennifer Lopez planning to move closer to ex Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez Is Jennifer Lopez planning to move closer to ex Ben Affleck?

The Associated Press further revealed a jury was selected from a "pool of more than a hundred candidates" after two-and-a-half more days – though there's been some discourse over the lack of diversity among the ones who made the final cut.

Rocky has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm related to a 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood involving his friend, A$AP Relli.

If found guilty, the hip hop star – who rejected a plea deal from prosecutors – could get a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

Cover photo: Collage: POOL & MIKE LAWRIE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Rihanna: