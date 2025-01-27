Will Rihanna have an influence on A$AP Rocky's shooting trial?

Los Angeles, California - Lawyers in A$AP Rocky's trial have questioned potential jurors about Rihanna 's influence over their verdict.

Rihanna's (l.) influence has come into question amid the jury selection for A$AP Rocky's (r.) shooting trial. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Grammy-nominated rapper's shooting trial has begun but there was some discrepancy over the jury selection per Us Weekly.

One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, reportedly asked a prospective female juror if she could fail to give a guilty verdict to Rocky if the Fenty mogul is present in court.

The unknown woman apparently responded "yes" to the question.

The Associated Press further revealed a jury was selected from a "pool of more than a hundred candidates" after two-and-a-half more days – though there's been some discourse over the lack of diversity among the ones who made the final cut.

Rocky has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm related to a 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood involving his friend, A$AP Relli.