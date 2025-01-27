Will Rihanna have an influence on A$AP Rocky's shooting trial?
Los Angeles, California - Lawyers in A$AP Rocky's trial have questioned potential jurors about Rihanna's influence over their verdict.
The Grammy-nominated rapper's shooting trial has begun but there was some discrepancy over the jury selection per Us Weekly.
One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, reportedly asked a prospective female juror if she could fail to give a guilty verdict to Rocky if the Fenty mogul is present in court.
The unknown woman apparently responded "yes" to the question.
The Associated Press further revealed a jury was selected from a "pool of more than a hundred candidates" after two-and-a-half more days – though there's been some discourse over the lack of diversity among the ones who made the final cut.
Rocky has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm related to a 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood involving his friend, A$AP Relli.
If found guilty, the hip hop star – who rejected a plea deal from prosecutors – could get a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL & MIKE LAWRIE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP