Rising superstar Chappell Roan says she'd be "more successful" if she "wore a muzzle"
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan recently talked about the power of her voice, and not just as a singer.
In a Sunday interview, the 26-year-old Pink Pony Club artist spoke to the BBC and explained that she will continue to speak out despite being called a "spoiled diva" for doing so.
"I've been responding that way to disrespect my whole life – but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don't match," she continued, referencing her viral response to stalker fans and feeling disrespected by the industry – including several explosive run-ins with red carpet photographers.
"If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, 'Stop, stop, stop, you're not okay,' I would be bigger."
Chappell has also garnered pushback from fans for canceling concerts in favor of performing at high-profile events like the MTV Video Music Awards.
"I think, actually, I'd be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle," the Red Wine Supernova singer said.
"I would be way bigger... And I would still be on tour right now," she added.
Chappell Roan makes career decisions based on advice from her grandfather
After wrapping up her 2024 tour in October to focus on her mental health, Chappell told BBC that she makes career choices based on her late grandfather's belief that "there are always options."
"When someone says, 'Do this concert because you'll never get offered that much money ever again,' it's like, who cares?" she said.
"If I don't feel like doing this right now, there are always options. There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time."
Chappell Roan has been nominated for six Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles ceremony in February, including coveted titles like Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.
