Rising superstar Chappell Roan says she'd be "more successful" if she "wore a muzzle"

Rising superstar Chappell Roan recently talked about the power of her voice, and not just as a singer. © REBECCA SAPP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a Sunday interview, the 26-year-old Pink Pony Club artist spoke to the BBC and explained that she will continue to speak out despite being called a "spoiled diva" for doing so.

"I've been responding that way to disrespect my whole life – but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don't match," she continued, referencing her viral response to stalker fans and feeling disrespected by the industry – including several explosive run-ins with red carpet photographers.

"If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, 'Stop, stop, stop, you're not okay,' I would be bigger."

Chappell has also garnered pushback from fans for canceling concerts in favor of performing at high-profile events like the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I think, actually, I'd be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle," the Red Wine Supernova singer said.

"I would be way bigger... And I would still be on tour right now," she added.