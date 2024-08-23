Sabrina Carpenter kisses Jenna Ortega in gory music video from Short n' Sweet!

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter enlisted the help of fellow Gen-Z It Girl, Jenna Ortega, for the latest music video from her brand-new album , Short n' Sweet.

As the 25-year-old musician shared her new record with the world on Friday, she nearly broke the internet by debuting the music video for its next single, Taste.

The video finally showed fans the face behind the mysterious figure from her recent Instagram post as the Wednesday actor joined Sabrina in the surprisingly gory production!

With Taste focusing on a love triangle, Jenna plays the other woman to Sabrina's feisty heroine, and the two engage in a bloody battle for the beloved boyfriend's heart.

The two even share a kiss in honor of the song's chorus, in which Sabrina sings, "I heard you're back together, and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you."

While the horror movie vibe may be new for the Nonsense artist, it's certainly not for Jenna, who has become a darling of the genre with roles in X, the Scream franchise, and the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

As Taste kicks off the era with a bang, what are fans saying about Sabrina's new album?