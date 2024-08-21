Sabrina Carpenter sends fans into frenzy with potential collab tease: "Who is that?!"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter is heating up the anticipation for her upcoming album , Short N' Sweet, with a series of Instagram posts – with one featuring a mystery guest that has fans buzzing!

Sabrina Carpenter dropped new photos on Instagram teasing a possible collaboration ahead of her upcoming album, Short N' Sweet. © Collage: Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 25-year-old singer dropped a major hint about a possible collaboration in her latest post shared on Tuesday.

In the first photo, the Nonsense artist is seen looking stunning in a pink dress, sitting on a fluffy shag rug.

The second image showcases her billboard in New York City, counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the album's release.

The third picture shows fans her new custom Short N' Sweet light blue in-ear monitors, ready for her upcoming world tour.

However, it's really the final snap that has fans questioning their sanity.

The image shows Sabrina and another woman dressed in black facing away from the camera. But who could the mystery figure be?

