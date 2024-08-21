Sabrina Carpenter sends fans into frenzy with potential collab tease: "Who is that?!"
Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter is heating up the anticipation for her upcoming album, Short N' Sweet, with a series of Instagram posts – with one featuring a mystery guest that has fans buzzing!
The 25-year-old singer dropped a major hint about a possible collaboration in her latest post shared on Tuesday.
In the first photo, the Nonsense artist is seen looking stunning in a pink dress, sitting on a fluffy shag rug.
The second image showcases her billboard in New York City, counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the album's release.
The third picture shows fans her new custom Short N' Sweet light blue in-ear monitors, ready for her upcoming world tour.
However, it's really the final snap that has fans questioning their sanity.
The image shows Sabrina and another woman dressed in black facing away from the camera. But who could the mystery figure be?
Who is the mystery woman in Sabrina Carpenter's post?
One fan commented, "im sorry, is that funeral attire??? are we k!lling boys again!?" while another asked, "WHO IS THAT IN THE LAST PIC ... we need answers."
Some fans believe it may be Lana Del Rey, while others speculate it could be Tyla, Katy Perry, or Kacey Musgraves.
The Feather singer's caption, "taste me!" also adds a little flair to the post, seemingly teasing the third single of the album, following hits Espresso and Please Please Please.
Rumors also swirled recently of a potential collaboration between Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo – who were famously pitted against each other by fans in 2021.
Another fan commented, "There was a leaked track list with Tyla but didn't make the Final Cut on the album. Maybe they will release [it] as a single."
Regardless of who the mystery guest is, fans cannot wait to get their hands (and ears) on her brand-new Short N' Sweet album!
Are you ready for the sweet drop on August 23?
