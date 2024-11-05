Sabrina Carpenter gives 2024 election Gen-z jolt with voter registration efforts!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter left quite an impression on the 2024 presidential election by helping a staggering number of fans register to vote!

While on her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour, the 25-year-old partnered with HeadCount to give attendees the chance to register to vote if they hadn't already.

Per Variety, the nonpartisan organization revealed that Sabrina's tour led to the registration of over 27,000 new voters and engaged with more than 183,000 voters "through giveaways, in-person activations, and video boards" featured on the tour.

These numbers have made the Nonsense singer the top partner of HeadCount in 2024, proving her influence extends far beyond the pop music charts!

Sabrina isn't the first star to make waves with HeadCount, as Harry Styles shattered voter registration records for the organization through a sweepstakes offering tickets to his fan-favorite Harryween show in 2022.

More than 58,000 new US voters were registered through the initiative, including 28,760 within the first 24 hours.

Also making waves in the 2024 race was Green Day, who registered 7,900 new voters through their ongoing Saviors Tour.