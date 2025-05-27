Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: Ex-employee testifies on his death threats and jealous rages

New York, New York - A former assistant of Sean "Diddy" Combs testified Tuesday that the hip-hop star often threatened and once kidnapped her in a jealous rage related to his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday in New York City. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The assistant, Capricorn Clark, was speaking to jurors on the stand in the federal trial of the once-famed rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, who faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could put him in prison for life.

Clark said he arrived at her door early one morning in December 2011, having learned that Ventura was seeing the rapper Kid Cudi.

Combs had a gun and demanded that Clark get dressed and come with him.

"We're going to kill" Kid Cudi – whose real name is Scott Mescudi – she recalled Combs saying, referring to the rapper who testified last week in the high-profile criminal proceedings in Manhattan.

The alleged incident is core to government prosecutors' case that Combs, once one of the music industry's most powerful figures, was the kingpin of a criminal conspiracy ring that wielded its power, including arson, kidnapping, and bribery.

Clark's version of events corroborated accounts from Mescudi and Ventura.

Shortly after the chaotic series of events in December, in January 2012 Mescudi testified that his car was set aflame -- an act Ventura said Combs had threatened.

Clark is the highest-profile employee thus far to testify in the trial against her former boss.

She described rising through the ranks in Combs's business empire, working as his personal assistant before assuming top roles at his fashion brand, Sean John.

Clark repeatedly shed tears on the stand, describing having herself received death threats from Combs, including when he insisted she help him evade police investigation over the incident connected to Mescudi.

She described a moment early in her career when she says she underwent a harrowing five-day long lie detector test after Combs suspected she had stolen diamond jewelry.