Kim Kardashian ups security for kids after Kanye West's verbal attacks
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has taken matters into her own hands after Kanye West's unhinged rants!
Per The U.S. Sun, Kim has made it her mission to keep her four kids, North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6), safe at school amid the rapper's antisemitic rants.
A tipster explained that The Kardashian star "doesn't want a big fuss at the school, she wants the children to be as safe as possible, and she also has a crazy schedule."
They added, "The teachers are used to having celebrity children there, so they try to make life as normal as possible for them."
The Jesus Walks artist has been "at war" with his ex-wife and boldly claimed that he "never" wanted children with Kim while also verbally attacking her.
Are Kim and Kanye's kids affected by his erratic rants?
Still, the source notes that the West kids are "thriving" despite their dad's erratic behavior, saying, "The children are thriving and have plenty of friends."
The informant continued, "especially North who has a big personality like her parents, and her social circle is quite cliquey."
Ye recently asked for "forgiveness" for his racist rants, but will Kim trust him with their kids?
