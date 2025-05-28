Kim Kardashian ups security for kids after Kanye West's verbal attacks

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has taken matters into her own hands after Kanye West 's unhinged rants!

Kim Kardashian is making sure she keeps her kids safe amid Kanye West's (l) unhinged rants. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Per The U.S. Sun, Kim has made it her mission to keep her four kids, North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6), safe at school amid the rapper's antisemitic rants.

A tipster explained that The Kardashian star "doesn't want a big fuss at the school, she wants the children to be as safe as possible, and she also has a crazy schedule."



They added, "The teachers are used to having celebrity children there, so they try to make life as normal as possible for them."

The Jesus Walks artist has been "at war" with his ex-wife and boldly claimed that he "never" wanted children with Kim while also verbally attacking her.