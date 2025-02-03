Karla Sofía Gascón addresses her alleged Selena Gomez hate tweet

Los Angeles, California - Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón has spoken out after being accused of dissing her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez in a social media post.

Karla Sofía Gascón (l.) has spoken out after being accused of dissing her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez (r.) in a social media post. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gascón has come under fire recently for resurfaced tweets that contained a number of offensive remarks, including racist and Islamophobic comments.

The 52-year-old sought to defend herself in an interview with CNN on Sunday, tearing up as she declared she is "neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am."

Among the many tweets that circulated online was one that saw Gascón seemingly drag Gomez over her apparent feud with Hailey Bieber, the current wife of Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber.

"She's a rich rat who plays the poor b***h whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," Gascón reportedly wrote of the 32-year-old star.

In the interview, Gascón claimed that this post was not real.

"Of course, that's not mine," she said. "I have never said anything about my colleague. I would never refer to her that way."

Gascón also denied that she would withdraw from the Oscars – where she has become the first transgender woman to earn a nomination for Best Actress – in the wake of the scandal.