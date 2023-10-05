Francia Raisa opens up about "rocky" Selena Gomez friendship
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got some support from longtime friend Francia Raisa at her latest charity event, seeming to prove that the pair have successfully re-established their "rocky" friendship.
Francia attended the 31-year-old's Rare Impact Fund Benefit event on Wednesday, which raised money for mental health services and educational resources.
While chatting with Extra on the red carpet, the 35-year-old addressed the speculation surrounding her friendship with Selena.
Francia explained that the pair first met 16 years ago, initially bonding over recent break-ups, but admitted that their relationship has been "tricky" over the years.
The BFFs made headlines in 2017 when Francia donated her kidney to the Single Soon artist, but fans soon suspected that the pair had a falling out after Francia publicly called out Selena in 2022 for naming Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry."
Francia added further fuel to the fire earlier this year when she dodged questions about the state of their friendship but later clarified there was "no beef" between them anymore.
Though the How I Met Your Father star's father claimed the supposed feud resulted from Selena's decision to continue drinking after the transplant, Francia has now confirmed that their drama "had nothing to do with the kidney."
"We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also, it can get rocky and tricky," she admitted. "People grow, relationships change."
Francia Raisa sets the record straight about Selena Gomez falling out
Francia shared that getting older has helped them to reconnect and understand each other.
"I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30," she said. "I'm 35 now. Even when Selena turned 30, I'm like, 'It's different, isn't it?' and she was like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again."
Francia also praised Selena's philanthropical efforts around mental health, telling the outlet, "I am on my own journey of finally expressing myself and what I have gone through with my mental health."
"I look to her to figure out how to even navigate all of this."
