Francia Raisa opens up about "rocky" Selena Gomez friendship

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got some support from longtime friend Francia Raisa at her latest charity event, seeming to prove that the pair have successfully re-established their "rocky" friendship.

Francia Raisa (l.) discussed her friendship with Selena Gomez while attending Selena's charity event on Wednesday. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Francia attended the 31-year-old's Rare Impact Fund Benefit event on Wednesday, which raised money for mental health services and educational resources.

While chatting with Extra on the red carpet, the 35-year-old addressed the speculation surrounding her friendship with Selena.

Francia explained that the pair first met 16 years ago, initially bonding over recent break-ups, but admitted that their relationship has been "tricky" over the years.

The BFFs made headlines in 2017 when Francia donated her kidney to the Single Soon artist, but fans soon suspected that the pair had a falling out after Francia publicly called out Selena in 2022 for naming Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry."

Francia added further fuel to the fire earlier this year when she dodged questions about the state of their friendship but later clarified there was "no beef" between them anymore.

Though the How I Met Your Father star's father claimed the supposed feud resulted from Selena's decision to continue drinking after the transplant, Francia has now confirmed that their drama "had nothing to do with the kidney."

"We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also, it can get rocky and tricky," she admitted. "People grow, relationships change."