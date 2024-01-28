Selena Gomez's bare-faced beauty snaps earn sweet praise from Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed off her natural beauty in a series of stunning snaps, which earned some special praise from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez's latest selfies earned some sweet praise from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 31-year-old shared the new photos via Instagram on Saturday, accompanying them with a simple Earth emoji in the caption.

The selfies saw Selena sitting outside in a picturesque scene featuring the outside of a wood-paneled house and plenty of lush green trees in the background.

Selena's post has earned over four million likes and a flood of praising comments, including several heart-eyed emojis from her beau, Benny Blanco.

The pair first began dating over the summer of 2023, but the Only Murders in the Building actor only confirmed the romance rumors last month.

Since then, Selena has proudly flaunted their romance at award shows and PDA-filled dates.

The Rare Beauty founder has revealed that he is her "absolute everything," and insiders have even claimed that the duo are already thinking about marriage.