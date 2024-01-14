Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco team up to host birthday bash for friends

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took the reins as co-hosts of a sleepover-style birthday celebration for longtime pal Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Selena Gomez (l) hosted a birthday bash on Saturday with the help of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/nicolapeltzbeckham

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder threw the bash on Saturday alongside Benny, who also served as chef for the evening.

Nicola thanked the couple in an Instagram post featuring several pictures from the party.

"I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting," the 29-year-old wrote.

Also at the party was Selena's 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey, who appeared in a few snaps with the birthday girl.

Benny was seen in the corner of a group picture that revealed the full guest list, with Nicola's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, front and center.

The co-hosted birthday bash comes shortly after Selena and the 35-year-old music producer packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Though the pair did not walk the red carpet together, the Single Soon artist shared several snaps with Benny as the pair got cozy behind the scenes of the star-studded ceremony.