Selena Gomez reveals new single – and its sweet connection to Benny Blanco!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has unveiled the third single from her upcoming album , and it bears a special connection to her romance with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez (l.) has unveiled the third single from her upcoming album, and it bears a special connection to her romance with Benny Blanco. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds have joined forces for a collaborative record called I Said I Love You First, which debuts later this month.

On Tuesday, Selena revealed that its next single will be titled Sunset Boulevard, and it's dropping on Friday!



"Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together," she wrote on social media.

The post featured a sweet black-and-white selfie of the 32-year-old star leaning on her now-fiancé, which she revealed it their "first official photo together."

I Said I Love You First has featured two lead singles so far, with the first being Scared of Loving You, followed by Call Me When You Break Up.

The latter, which debuted on February 20, was a special duet featuring Gracie Abrams. The full record is set to drop on March 21.

I Said I Love You First may be Selena and Benny's first collaboration, but the two first teamed up in 2019 on the track I Can't Get Enough.